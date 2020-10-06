TCS and Damen Shipyards wins CIO Magazine Innovation Award

Tata Consultancy Services and Damen Shipyards have won the CIO Magazine Innovation Award in the 'Most Innovative B2B Project or Program' category.

The companies were recognized for Triton, Damen's connected vessel platform, designed and built by TCS. The integrated, collaborative IoT platform collects data using 10,000 - 15,000 sensors on each ship, transforming them into connected vessels. It has helped Damen make ships smarter, offer new services to customers and develop new business models.

Using insights from Triton, Damen can provide improved customer service covering the entire lifecycle of a vessel, from sales leads to decommissioning.

The connected vessel platform allows Damen to share data with its partners in the maritime ecosystem as well as combine that information with its ERP system and engineering platform, to enable predictive maintenance, access to remote services, and ensue up to 12 percent savings in fuel, increased safety and improved operational efficiency.

The CIO Magazine Innovation Awards, previously TIM Awards, promote and reward innovative projects among both IT suppliers and customers. The jury is made up of leaders in the Dutch industry and business who judge the awards on three core criteria: the project has never been nominated before, is purposeful, and is tech driven. This year the award had a total of four categories with six entrants to the 'Most Innovative B2B Project or Program' category.

