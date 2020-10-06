TCS and Damen Shipyards wins CIO Magazine Innovation Award

-
ALSO READ
TCS Recognized as a Leader in Digital Workplace Services
TCS receives three 2020 Brandon Hall Group Awards
TCS recognized as Leader in Cloud-Native Application Development Services
Tata Consultancy Services recognized as Leader for Medical Devices Digital Services
TCS to implement unified digital process platform for Vaillant Group
-
Tata Consultancy Services and Damen Shipyards have won the CIO Magazine Innovation Award in the 'Most Innovative B2B Project or Program' category.
The companies were recognized for Triton, Damen's connected vessel platform, designed and built by TCS. The integrated, collaborative IoT platform collects data using 10,000 - 15,000 sensors on each ship, transforming them into connected vessels. It has helped Damen make ships smarter, offer new services to customers and develop new business models.
Using insights from Triton, Damen can provide improved customer service covering the entire lifecycle of a vessel, from sales leads to decommissioning.
The connected vessel platform allows Damen to share data with its partners in the maritime ecosystem as well as combine that information with its ERP system and engineering platform, to enable predictive maintenance, access to remote services, and ensue up to 12 percent savings in fuel, increased safety and improved operational efficiency.
The CIO Magazine Innovation Awards, previously TIM Awards, promote and reward innovative projects among both IT suppliers and customers. The jury is made up of leaders in the Dutch industry and business who judge the awards on three core criteria: the project has never been nominated before, is purposeful, and is tech driven. This year the award had a total of four categories with six entrants to the 'Most Innovative B2B Project or Program' category.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU