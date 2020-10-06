Subex and ElevenPaths enter into global partnership agreement

-
To offer IoT/OT threat intelligence techniquesElevenPaths, Telefica's Cybersecurity Company, takes a further step in protecting IoT and converged environments with the signature of a global partnership agreement with Subex aimed at offering the IoT Threats Detection service worldwide.
This monitoring and incident response service will leverage Machine Learning and specific IoT/OT threat intelligence techniques to profile the behaviour of IoT devices and associated networks, thereby making it possible to detect and respond to anomalies or cyberattacks that may affect the different end-to-end elements in IoT (devices, communication network, or service platforms).
The service is fed by a global network of honeypots ("decoy" system designed to be the target of an attack to detect it and obtaining more information) specialised in IoT/OT. This network is distributed throughout the world in over 60 locations and covers more than 500 different system architectures, processing on average 10 million sophisticated cyberattacks every day.
Telefica's extensive experience in network management enables the access to traffic information that will be analysed later using Subex's capabilities. Moreover, customers can receive all benefits of a managed service through the Telefica operations expertise, relaying on the ElevenPaths' SOC (Security Operations Centre), that has locations in eleven centres on the planet and is supported by experts specially trained in this technology.
