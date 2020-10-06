McDonald's opens its doors for customers in Maharashtra

-
ALSO READ
Westlife Development slips after Q4 SSSG declines 6.9%
Westlife Development slides after Q4 net loss
Westlife Development records loss of Rs 58 cr in June quarter
McDonald's India forays into fried chicken market
McDonald's India and Paytm join hands to distribute healthcare workers at Cooper Hospital in Mumbai
-
Westlife Development, the company that owns and operates McDonald's restaurants in West and South India is all set to reopen its doors for customers in Maharashtra.
To ensure a completely contact-less dine-in experience, McDonald's has also enabled contactless ordering through digital menus sent through Whatsapp and contactless payments through UPI or Tap n Pay.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU