On 10 May 2019

Tools India announced that it has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with the promoters of Signet Payments Solution on 10 May 2019 to acquire 100% equity shares at Rs 350 lacs subject to statutory approvals and on the terms and conditions as specified in the Share Purchase Agreement.

