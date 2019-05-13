Cosmo Ferrites re-appoints Independent Directors

Pursuant to Regulation 30 & 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company in its meeting held on 13 May 2019, have approved the re-appointments of Independent Directors as stated below: i) has been re-appointed as an Independent of 5 years on the Board of with effect from 07 August 2019. ii) has been re-appointed as an Independent of 5 years on the Board of with effect from 22 September 2019. iii) Dr. has been re-appointed as an Independent of 5 years on the Board of with effect from 04 November 2019. iv) Janardhan Pralhadrao Gupta has been re-appointed as an for a Second term of 5 years on the with effect from 04 November 2019.

