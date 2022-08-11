Kolte Patil Developers acquires new project in Kiwale, Pune

-
ALSO READ
Kolte-Patil Developers gains after Q1 business update
Kolte-Patil, Tata Power partner to ease EV adoption
SLS Pune designs highly advanced UG programs for the dynamic legal world
Godrej Properties acquires 9-acres land parcel in Pune's Pimpri-Chinchwad
Bharti Airtel acquires minority stake in Avaada CleanTN Project
-
The transaction entails the acquisition of ~ 85% equity shares in Sampada Realities on an immediate basis with the balance ~15% stake to be acquired in due course.
With this transaction, Kolte Patil has committed an aggregate total investment of ~ Rs 120 crore to be paid over a period of time.
Sampada Realities comprises of only one residential real estate project on ~ 25 acres of land parcel at Kiwale in Pune to be developed in a phased manner. The development represents a revenue opportunity of over ~ Rs 1,400 crore for Kolte Patil.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU