Tata Power to install 5,000 EV charging points across Maharashtra

The move will give a boost to EV adoption in the state.Tata Power has collaborated with the National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), Maharashtra to install up to 5,000 EV charging points across its member's developer properties.
A comprehensive EV charging solution across member developers of NAREDCO will include installation, maintenance, and up-gradation of the chargers as and when required. EV owners across NAREDCO's member developers' properties will have access to 24x7 vehicle charging, monitoring, and e-payments facilities through Tata Power's EZ Charge mobile app. The collaboration is a huge step toward reducing carbon emissions and accelerating e-mobility adoption across Maharashtra.
"We are grateful to the Government of Maharashtra for enabling Tata Power's and NAREDCO collaboration to accelerate the expansion of EV charging infrastructure across the state. The move will put an efficient electric vehicle ecosystem closer to the end-user, allowing us to contribute to the national aim of a rapid transition to green mobility," said Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power.
These chargers will be made available as Public/ Semi-Public Charging Stations based on the nature of the premises. This will help commuters easy access to the chargers, thereby encouraging them to use electric vehicles.
Tata Power is one of India's largest integrated power companies and together with its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, has an installed/managed capacity of 13,515 MW. The company has a presence across the entire power value chain - generation (renewable, hydro, and thermal power), transmission & distribution, coal & freight, logistic, trading, and consumer-facing solar rooftop and Electric Vehicle Charging businesses.
The company's consolidated net profit soared 73.3% to Rs 551.89 crore on a 43.6% jump in net sales to Rs 10,913.14 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.
Shares of Tata Power rose 0.42% to Rs 248.35 on Thursday.
