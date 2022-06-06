Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd, AGI Infra Ltd, Sterling Tools Ltd and Gallantt Metal Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 06 June 2022.

Noida Toll Bridge Company Ltd spiked 19.97% to Rs 6.91 at 12:02 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.59 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35293 shares in the past one month.

Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers Ltd surged 12.02% to Rs 103.45. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.61 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

AGI Infra Ltd soared 10.00% to Rs 345.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 10012 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3199 shares in the past one month.

Sterling Tools Ltd added 9.98% to Rs 227.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 48260 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7113 shares in the past one month.

Gallantt Metal Ltd gained 9.83% to Rs 78.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 18312 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11514 shares in the past one month.

