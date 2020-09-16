Kothari Industrial Corporation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.25 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 55.41% to Rs 0.70 croreNet Loss of Kothari Industrial Corporation reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 5.52 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 55.41% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.701.57 -55 OPM %-35.71-52.87 -PBDT-0.23-0.63 63 PBT-0.25-0.75 67 NP-0.25-5.52 95
