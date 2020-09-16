Standard Surfactants standalone net profit rises 97.22% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Standard Surfactants reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Galaxy Surfactants Q1 PAT rises 7% to Rs 56 cr
Galaxy Surfactants advances after good Q4 result
Galaxy Surfactants standalone net profit declines 7.75% in the June 2020 quarter
Galaxy Surfactants consolidated net profit rises 7.50% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 20.88% to Rs 18.87 croreNet profit of Standard Surfactants rose 97.22% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 20.88% to Rs 18.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 23.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales18.8723.85 -21 OPM %6.523.23 -PBDT1.070.61 75 PBT0.950.50 90 NP0.710.36 97
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU