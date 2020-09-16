Standard Surfactants standalone net profit rises 97.22% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 20.88% to Rs 18.87 crore

Net profit of Standard Surfactants rose 97.22% to Rs 0.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 20.88% to Rs 18.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 23.85 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.18.8723.856.523.231.070.610.950.500.710.36

