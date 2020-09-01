Kotia Enterprises standalone net profit declines 72.73% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 99.17% to Rs 0.16 croreNet profit of Kotia Enterprises declined 72.73% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 99.17% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 19.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.1619.28 -99 OPM %-68.751.24 -PBDT0.130.45 -71 PBT0.120.45 -73 NP0.090.33 -73
