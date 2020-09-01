Kotia Enterprises standalone net profit declines 72.73% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 99.17% to Rs 0.16 crore

Net profit of Kotia Enterprises declined 72.73% to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 99.17% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 19.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.1619.28-68.751.240.130.450.120.450.090.33

