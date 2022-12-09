National Peroxide rises as plant resumes operations

National Peroxide gained 2.08% to Rs 1,483.85 after the company announced the resumption of operations at its plant located at Kalyan, Maharashtra from 7 December 2022.

Earlier in November, the company informed the company's plant located at Kalyan, Maharashtra will remain shut from 22 November 2022 for the purpose of annual maintenance activities.

National Peroxide is in the business of peroxide chemicals and is the largest manufacturer of Hydrogen Peroxide in India.

The company's consolidated net profit declined 57.5% to Rs 3.10 crore despite of 43.9% jump in net sales to Rs 97.20 crore in Q2 FY23 over Q2 FY22.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)