Volumes spurt at Yes Bank Ltd counter

Business Standard

Capital Market 

Yes Bank Ltd notched up volume of 696.75 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 139.46 lakh shares

Cummins India Ltd, Astral Ltd, Indian Overseas Bank, V I P Industries Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 09 December 2022.

Yes Bank Ltd notched up volume of 696.75 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 5 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 139.46 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.55% to Rs.19.80. Volumes stood at 159.46 lakh shares in the last session.

Cummins India Ltd saw volume of 44127 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 3.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 14444 shares. The stock increased 5.44% to Rs.1,548.60. Volumes stood at 11179 shares in the last session.

Astral Ltd notched up volume of 76726 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.49 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 30753 shares. The stock rose 0.16% to Rs.2,069.00. Volumes stood at 36922 shares in the last session.

Indian Overseas Bank registered volume of 66.41 lakh shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.3 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 28.92 lakh shares. The stock rose 4.30% to Rs.26.70. Volumes stood at 68.57 lakh shares in the last session.

V I P Industries Ltd witnessed volume of 17359 shares by 10:45 IST on BSE, a 2.29 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 7569 shares. The stock increased 3.71% to Rs.733.00. Volumes stood at 4752 shares in the last session.

First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 11:00 IST

