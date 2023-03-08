KPI Green Energy jumps on inking pact with Garrison Engg

KPI Green Energy rallied 3.50% to Rs 448 after the company signed hybrid power purchase agreement (PPA) with Garrison Engineer, Military Engineer Services, Air Force Station, Jamnagar for 1.845 MWac capacity.

The company has signed 20 years long term PPA for 1.845 MWAc capacity with Garrison Engineer, Military Engineer Services, Air Force Station, Indian Armed Forces (Government of India) in Jamnagar under independent power producer (IPP) segment.

KPI Green Energy (formerly known as K.P.I. Global Infrastructure) generates and sells solar power under 'Solarism' brand name in India. It develops, builds, owns, operates, and maintains solar power plants as an independent power producer and captive power producer.

The company's consolidated net profit stood at Rs 34.46 crore in Q3 FY23, steeply higher from Rs 13.14 crore in Q3 FY22. Net sales surged 188.1% year on year to Rs 179.21 crore in Q3 FY23.

