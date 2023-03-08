NBCC rises on bagging orders for Rs 541 cr

NBCC (India) advanced 1.59% to Rs 36.40 after the company said that it has received multiple work orders aggregating to Rs 541.02 crore.

NBCC (India) received an order for construction of Institute of Chemical Technology, Indian Oil Odisha campus at Bhubaneswar from ICT-IOC for Rs 300 crore.

Further, the civil construction company bagged a contract for development of New Industrial Estate in UT of Jammu & Kashmir form the Industrial & Commerce department, Government of J&K for Rs 217.27 crore.

Lastly, the company received an order for construction of critical care block in Chamba, Himachal Pradesh from National Health Mission of Himachal Pradesh for Rs 23.75 crore.

NBCC (India) provides civil engineering construction services. As on 30 September 2022, the Government of India held 61.75% stake in NBCC (India).

The company's consolidated net profit declined 16.3% to Rs 69.09 crore despite of 8.1% rise in net sales to Rs 2,116.50 crore in Q3 FY23 over Q3 FY22.

