Information Technology stocks edge higher

Information Technology stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index increasing 408.12 points or 1.19% at 34790.27 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Black Box Ltd (up 4.99%), HCL Infosystems Ltd (up 4.93%),KPIT Technologies Ltd (up 4.2%),eClerx Services Ltd (up 3.6%),Aurionpro Solutions Ltd (up 3.14%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Mphasis Ltd (up 2.51%), Tech Mahindra Ltd (up 2.2%), Sasken Technologies Ltd (up 1.95%), Birlasoft Ltd (up 1.91%), and HCL Technologies Ltd (up 1.76%).

On the other hand, Aurum Proptech Ltd (down 4.98%), Sonata Software Ltd (down 4.27%), and Expleo Solutions Ltd (down 2.26%) turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 536.95 or 0.94% at 57601.82.

The Nifty 50 index was up 165.15 points or 0.97% at 17148.35.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 4.26 points or 0.02% at 27933.05.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 6.73 points or 0.08% at 8625.56.

On BSE,1647 shares were trading in green, 1038 were trading in red and 115 were unchanged.

