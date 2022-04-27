Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Jai Corp Ltd, Mahindra Logistics Ltd, Endurance Technologies Ltd and Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 27 April 2022.

Reliance Industrial Infrastructure Ltd surged 12.31% to Rs 1059.9 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.64 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.47 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jai Corp Ltd spiked 9.02% to Rs 139.05. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 6.39 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.7 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mahindra Logistics Ltd soared 8.96% to Rs 517.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 59505 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8222 shares in the past one month.

Endurance Technologies Ltd added 6.01% to Rs 1232.95. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 35898 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 73760 shares in the past one month.

Nava Bharat Ventures Ltd rose 5.26% to Rs 165. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 88375 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.31 lakh shares in the past one month.

