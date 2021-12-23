Information Technology shares rise

Information Technology stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE IT Sector index rising 443.81 points or 1.23% at 36664.95 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE IT Sector index, Brightcom Group Ltd (up 5%), Aurum Proptech Ltd (up 4.99%),63 Moons Technologies Ltd (up 4.99%),Birlasoft Ltd (up 4.51%),Nucleus Software Exports Ltd (up 4.4%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Sasken Technologies Ltd (up 4.29%), NELCO Ltd (up 3.58%), Xchanging Solutions Ltd (up 3.51%), KPIT Technologies Ltd (up 3.22%), and Allsec Technologies Ltd (up 3.21%).

On the other hand, Cerebra Integrated Technologies Ltd (down 0.83%), and Newgen Software Technologies Ltd (down 0.15%) moved lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 468.68 or 0.82% at 57399.24.

The Nifty 50 index was up 142.5 points or 0.84% at 17097.95.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 300.51 points or 1.06% at 28632.6.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 84.28 points or 0.98% at 8658.14.

On BSE,2234 shares were trading in green, 570 were trading in red and 89 were unchanged.

