VST Industries Q4 PAT rises 19% YoY to Rs 87 cr

VST Industries reported a 19.7% increase in net profit to Rs 87.19 crore on an 8.7% rise in net sales to Rs 302.07 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.The company said it managed to withstand the inflationary pressure in the Q4 and ended the financial year 2022 with growth in the overall turnover as well profit. Profit before tax surged 18.9% to Rs 114.98 crore in Q4 FY22 from Rs 96.73 crore posted in Q4 FY21.
VST further added, While the macroeconomic environment has been challenging where inflation has gone up considerably, better operational efficiencies helped company achieve an EBIT margin of 25% in the FY22.
On a full year basis, the tobacco maker reported a 3% increase in net profit to Rs 320.23 crore on a 6% rise in net sales to Rs 1,176.62 crore in FY22 over FY21.
Aditya Deb Gooptu, managing director of VST Industries said, "Our revenue growth of 6% was driven by increase in volume base which demonstrates inherent strengths of trademarks created in the last decade. During the year we launched a new variant which is showing good promise. As we fortify our brand portfolio with consumer relevant value additions, we continue to focus on penetration led volume growth and geographic expansion."
Meanwhile, the board of directors has recommended a final dividend of Rs 140 per share for the financial year ended 31 March 2022.
VST Industries manufactures and distributes cigarettes and tobacco products. Shares of VST Industries were trading 0.23% higher at Rs 3236.75 on BSE.
