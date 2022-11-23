KPIT Technologies to develop SDV technology platforms for Renault Group

KPIT Technologies has been selected by Renault Group as a strategic software scaling partner for next-generation software defined vehicle (SDV) programs.

Renault Group is making significant investments and strategic partnerships to develop an industry-leading SDV platform.

This platform will drive Renault Group's global growth over thefollowing decades by delivering unmatched experience to end consumers and unlocking monetization over the length of vehicle ownership.

