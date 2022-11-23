KPIT Technologies to develop SDV technology platforms for Renault Group

JUST IN
Business Standard

KPIT Technologies has been selected by Renault Group as a strategic software scaling partner for next-generation software defined vehicle (SDV) programs.

Renault Group is making significant investments and strategic partnerships to develop an industry-leading SDV platform.

This platform will drive Renault Group's global growth over thefollowing decades by delivering unmatched experience to end consumers and unlocking monetization over the length of vehicle ownership.

First Published: Wed, November 23 2022. 11:56 IST

