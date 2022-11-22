JUST IN
Axis Bank receives upgrade in issuer ratings from S&P Global Ratings

Axis Bank announced that credit rating agency S&P Global Ratings has upgraded its long-term and short-term issuer credit rating of the Bank to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BB+/B'.

The outlook on the long-term rating is stable.

S&P Global Ratings has also upgraded the long-term issue rating on the Bank's senior unsecured notes to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'.

First Published: Tue, November 22 2022. 09:41 IST

