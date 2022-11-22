Axis Bank allots 2.22 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Axis Bank has allotted 2,22,398 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each of the Bank on 21 November 2022 pursuant to exercise of stock options under its ESOP Scheme.

The paid up share capital of the Bank has accordingly increased from Rs. 614,73,79,338(307,36,89,669 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each) to Rs. 614,78,24,134 (307,39,12,067 equity shares of Rs. 2/- each).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)