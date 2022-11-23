Board of Adani Enterprises to consider fund raising options

-
-
On 25 November 2022The Board of Adani Enterprises will meet on 25 November 2022 to consider and approve the proposal of raising of funds by way of further public offering, preferential allotment (including a qualified institutions placement or through any other permissible mode) and/or combination thereof as may be considered appropriate, by way of issue of equity shares or any other eligible securities, subject to all such regulatory / statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of shareholders of the Company.
