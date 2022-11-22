Bank of Baroda appoints Executive Director

With effect from 21 November 2022Bank of Baroda announced the appointment of Lalit Tyagi, as Executive Director of the Bank with effect from 21 November 2022. Lalit Tyagi, a career Banker for around 25+ years, is currently the Chief Executive of Bank of Baroda, New York (US Operations).
