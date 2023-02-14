Kranti Industries consolidated net profit declines 25.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 17.01% to Rs 21.61 crore

Net profit of Kranti Industries declined 25.00% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 17.01% to Rs 21.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 26.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.21.6126.049.9010.641.442.220.421.130.390.52

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)