Kranti Industries consolidated net profit declines 25.00% in the December 2022 quarter

Shalimar Agencies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Sales decline 17.01% to Rs 21.61 crore

Net profit of Kranti Industries declined 25.00% to Rs 0.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 17.01% to Rs 21.61 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 26.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales21.6126.04 -17 OPM %9.9010.64 -PBDT1.442.22 -35 PBT0.421.13 -63 NP0.390.52 -25

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:36 IST

