Jaypee Infratech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 601.24 crore in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.22% to Rs 307.57 croreNet Loss of Jaypee Infratech reported to Rs 601.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 540.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 5.22% to Rs 307.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 292.31 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales307.57292.31 5 OPM %38.7838.04 -PBDT-586.11-515.72 -14 PBT-601.24-540.03 -11 NP-601.24-540.03 -11
