Ahluwalia Contracts (India) consolidated net profit rises 6.19% in the December 2022 quarter

Net profit of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) rose 6.19% to Rs 44.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 42.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.74% to Rs 743.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 683.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.743.25683.509.6110.1671.2163.8460.1255.3244.9442.32

