JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Shalimar Agencies reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.04 crore in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Ahluwalia Contracts (India) consolidated net profit rises 6.19% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 8.74% to Rs 743.25 crore

Net profit of Ahluwalia Contracts (India) rose 6.19% to Rs 44.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 42.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 8.74% to Rs 743.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 683.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales743.25683.50 9 OPM %9.6110.16 -PBDT71.2163.84 12 PBT60.1255.32 9 NP44.9442.32 6

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, February 14 2023. 07:36 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU