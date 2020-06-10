KRBL Q4 PAT rises 8% to Rs 150 cr

KRBL reported an 8% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 149.68 crore on 11.2% decline in net sales to Rs 1062.50 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019.

Consolidated profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 201.01 crore in Q4 March 2020, rising 1.8% from Rs 197.42 crore in Q4 March 2019. The result was announced after market hours yesterday, 9 June 2020.

On a standalone basis, net profit surged 9.7% to Rs 150.12 crore on a 11.2% decline in net sales to Rs 1062.29 crore in Q4 March 2020 over Q4 March 2019. Standalone EBITDA rose 3% to Rs 238 crore in Q4 March 2020 from Rs 232 crore in Q4 March 2019.

Commenting on the performance for Q4 & FY20, Anil Kumar Mittal Chairman and Managing Director, KRBL said, "Our performance during the quarter underlines the strength of our brands. Our focus during the year had been to further magnify visibility and worldwide reach of our portfolio. As the pandemic struck, we saw a strong surge in requirement for our products both domestically and in key export markets. We faced challenges initially with respect to labour and logistics, which have now been normalised. Our superior market position in key customer segments has continued to enhance. FY20 was also a milestone year as a corporate for us where major legal hurdles saw resolution. Given the momentum in our business, I can see that we are poised to deliver sustained improvement in earnings with enhanced margins in the years to come."

Shares of KRBL were down 3.7% at Rs 243.50. The counter witnessed profit booking after climbing 20.7% in past three trading sessions.

KRBL is engaged in seed development, contact farming, procurement of paddy, storage, processing, packaging, branding and marketing of basmati rice.

