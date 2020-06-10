Wipro collaborates with AWS to extend DevOps capabilities

Wipro yesterday announced an expansion of its global strategic relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) in the area of DevOps.

As a part of this alliance, both companies will collaborate to help global organizations leverage the benefits of automation, effective monitoring and rapid deployment leveraging DevOps.

Wipro's offering for end-to-end DevSecOps, Digital Rig, accelerates digital innovation and delivery through self-service while complying with federated and automated governance. Delivered from the 'Wipro AWS Launch Pad' and aligned with Wipro's agile anywhere approach, Digital Rig supports new ways of working in the current COVID-19 environment leveraging AWS Cloud. Organizations can benefit from its established methodologies and frameworks, which cater to the entire DevOps engagement lifecycle by defining and managing DevOps as a code.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday. Shares of Wipro lost 3.43% to end at Rs 218.30 on Tuesday.

