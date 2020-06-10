HFCL Ltd Surges 5%, S&P BSE Telecom index Gains 1.18%

JUST IN
HFCL Ltd gained 5% today to trade at Rs 14.07. The S&P BSE Telecom index is up 1.18% to quote at 1334.69. The index is up 12.91 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Tejas Networks Ltd increased 4.92% and GTL Infrastructure Ltd added 4.76% on the day. The S&P BSE Telecom index went up 27.7 % over last one year compared to the 14.56% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

HFCL Ltd has added 37.27% over last one month compared to 12.91% gain in S&P BSE Telecom index and 8.15% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 61804 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 3.43 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 22.3 on 12 Jul 2019. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 8.15 on 24 Mar 2020.

First Published: Wed, June 10 2020. 09:30 IST

