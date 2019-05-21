JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Tata Motors drops after weak Q4 result
Business Standard

Krebs Biochemicals & Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.21 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 36.98% to Rs 8.52 crore

Net Loss of Krebs Biochemicals & Industries reported to Rs 5.21 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 7.47 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 36.98% to Rs 8.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 6.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 20.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 17.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 46.30% to Rs 37.13 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.38 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales8.526.22 37 37.1325.38 46 OPM %-28.17-77.33 --26.42-29.51 - PBDT-4.14-6.08 32 -15.72-12.46 -26 PBT-5.32-7.17 26 -20.12-16.61 -21 NP-5.21-7.47 30 -20.01-17.82 -12

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Tue, May 21 2019. 10:17 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements