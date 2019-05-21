JUST IN
HEG standalone net profit declines 17.29% in the March 2019 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 4.19% to Rs 1346.65 crore

Net profit of HEG declined 17.29% to Rs 524.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 634.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.19% to Rs 1346.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1292.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 182.10% to Rs 3050.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1081.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 139.73% to Rs 6592.83 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2750.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales1346.651292.45 4 6592.832750.06 140 OPM %58.5273.56 -70.6662.59 - PBDT824.42936.86 -12 4749.471677.27 183 PBT806.22919.17 -12 4677.081604.71 191 NP524.42634.01 -17 3050.431081.34 182

First Published: Tue, May 21 2019. 09:14 IST

