HEG standalone net profit declines 17.29% in the March 2019 quarter

Net profit of declined 17.29% to Rs 524.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 634.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 4.19% to Rs 1346.65 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1292.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 182.10% to Rs 3050.43 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1081.34 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 139.73% to Rs 6592.83 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 2750.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

