Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences consolidated net profit declines 6.41% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 42.84% to Rs 562.16 crore

Net profit of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences declined 6.41% to Rs 75.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 81.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 42.84% to Rs 562.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 393.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.562.16393.5726.8932.97146.11131.15112.82112.3575.9881.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)