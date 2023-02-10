JUST IN
Total Transport Systems consolidated net profit declines 73.06% in the December 2022 quarter
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences consolidated net profit declines 6.41% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 42.84% to Rs 562.16 crore

Net profit of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences declined 6.41% to Rs 75.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 81.18 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 42.84% to Rs 562.16 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 393.57 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales562.16393.57 43 OPM %26.8932.97 -PBDT146.11131.15 11 PBT112.82112.35 0 NP75.9881.18 -6

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, February 10 2023. 07:38 IST

