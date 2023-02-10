Inventure Growth & Securities consolidated net profit declines 65.13% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 2.34% to Rs 12.93 croreNet profit of Inventure Growth & Securities declined 65.13% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 2.34% to Rs 12.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales12.9313.24 -2 OPM %17.7135.12 -PBDT2.245.83 -62 PBT2.045.66 -64 NP1.444.13 -65
