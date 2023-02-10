Inventure Growth & Securities consolidated net profit declines 65.13% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 2.34% to Rs 12.93 crore

Net profit of Inventure Growth & Securities declined 65.13% to Rs 1.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 4.13 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 2.34% to Rs 12.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 13.24 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.12.9313.2417.7135.122.245.832.045.661.444.13

