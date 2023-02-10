Orchid Pharma reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.59 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Orchid Pharma reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.39 crore in the September 2022 quarter
RateGain Travel gains after Royal Orchid Hotels adopts firm's tech platform
RateGain offers bundled solutions to Royal Orchid Hotels
Royal Orchid Hotels launches its 5th property in Goa
Royal Orchid Hotels consolidated net profit rises 423.08% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales decline 1.00% to Rs 159.76 croreNet profit of Orchid Pharma reported to Rs 7.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 13.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 1.00% to Rs 159.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 161.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales159.76161.38 -1 OPM %8.558.71 -PBDT14.919.65 55 PBT6.73-10.57 LP NP7.59-13.86 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU