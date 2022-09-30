Krsnaa Diagnostics provides project update at various locations

Krsnaa Diagnostics has operationalized 10 pathology labs and 126 collection centers for state government health institutions in Himachal Pradesh.

The company also operationalized its diagnostic centers at K. J.

Somaiya Hospital & Research Center Sion, Mumbai and at Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Shatabdi Hospital, Govandi, Mumbai.

As a part of the Agreement with the Government of Punjab for procurement, operation and maintenance of 25 CT Scanners, 6 new MRI Machines, 30 Pathological Laboratories, 1 Referral Laboratory and 95 Collection Centers across the State of Punjab, the Company has operationalized diagnostics center at two more locations i.e. Mansa and Sri Muktsar Sahib.

With this, the Company has operationalized 20 CT Scanners, 5 MRI Machines, 18 Pathology Labs including 1 Referral Laboratory and 95 Collection Centers in the State of Punjab which amounts to completion of 88% of the Project as on the date of this disclosure.

