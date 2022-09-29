Ircon commissions Hajipur - Bachhwara Doubling Project

Ircon International has completed commissioning of doubling work of Hajipur- Bachhwara of 72 Route Km including electrification on 28 September 2022. IRCON was appointed by East Central Railways for this work.

Hajipur-Bachhwara section of Sonepur Division is located in between Hajipur-Barauni High density route and is alternative shortest route of traffic moving/going towards North Frontier region. The entire commissioning has been done in various phases i.e. commissioning of Bachhwara- Mohiudding Nagar (20 Km) and Mohiudding NagarSahpur Patori (13 Km) has been done in the year 2020.

Bachhwara Yard was commissioned in the year 2021 and commissioning of Sahpur Patori- Sahdei Buzurg (12 Km), Hajipur-Akshaywat Rai Nagar (12 Km) & Akshaywat Rai Nagar- Sahdei Buzurg (14 Km) has been completed in the year 2022.

On 28 September, 2022 last phase of the section from Akshaywat Rai Nagar to Sahdei Buzurg (14 Km) has been commissioned. With this commissioning entire work of this project has been completed. After doubling of the Hajipur-Bachhwara section, it will save the detention time/ crossing time in train movement in this section and will facilitate NE bound Goods and Traffic movement in much lesser time.

