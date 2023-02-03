Krsnaa Diagnostics to set up radiology and pathology center in Dhule

Krsnaa Diagnostics announced that the Dhule Municipal Corporation, Dhule, Maharashtra and the Company has entered in to an agreement for Installation, Operation and Maintenance of Radiology and Pathology Center at Late R.

R. Patil Commercial Complex located at Dhule, a City in Maharashtra on Public Private Partnership (PPP) basis.

