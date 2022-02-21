Oil and Gas stocks edge lower

Oil and Gas stocks were trading in red, with the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index decreasing 228 points or 1.26% at 17852.44 at 13:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Oil&Gas index, Oil & Natural Gas Corpn Ltd (down 2.53%), Adani Total Gas Ltd (down 2.49%),GAIL (India) Ltd (down 2.13%),Petronet LNG Ltd (down 1.41%),Indraprastha Gas Ltd (down 1.35%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.89%), Indian Oil Corporation Ltd (down 0.87%), and Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (down 0.59%).

On the other hand, Gujarat Gas Ltd (up 0.7%), and Reliance Industries Ltd (up 0.18%) turned up.

At 13:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 182.25 or 0.32% at 58015.22.

The Nifty 50 index was up 24.7 points or 0.14% at 17301.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 344.57 points or 1.24% at 27403.73.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 38.74 points or 0.46% at 8345.07.

On BSE,866 shares were trading in green, 2538 were trading in red and 150 were unchanged.

