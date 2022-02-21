Volumes soar at Chalet Hotels Ltd counter

Chalet Hotels Ltd recorded volume of 68.98 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 26.58 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.60 lakh shares

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd, Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd, Linde India Ltd, Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 21 February 2022.

Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd saw volume of 23.36 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 23.04 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.01 lakh shares. The stock increased 3.05% to Rs.400.90. Volumes stood at 41735 shares in the last session.

Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd recorded volume of 53.56 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 18.89 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 2.83 lakh shares. The stock gained 3.84% to Rs.55.45. Volumes stood at 1.76 lakh shares in the last session.

Linde India Ltd registered volume of 9.39 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 13.05 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 71975 shares. The stock rose 8.06% to Rs.2,922.00. Volumes stood at 76417 shares in the last session.

Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd saw volume of 99.04 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.98 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 12.42 lakh shares. The stock dropped 10.06% to Rs.114.85. Volumes stood at 22.88 lakh shares in the last session.

