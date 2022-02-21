Johnson Pharmacare approves bonus issue in the ratio 1:10

The board of Johnson Pharmacare, on Friday, 18 February 2022, approved and recommended the issuance of fully paid-up bonus shares in the ratio of 1:10 (i.e. one fully paid up equity share for every ten fully paid up equity share held).

During pre-bonus issue, the paid up equity share capital stood at Rs 50 crore, consisting of 50 crore equity shares of Rs 1 each. Post bonus issue, the paid up equity share capital will be Rs 55 crore, consisting of 55 crore equity shares of Rs 1 each.

Last month, the company had said that its board would consider bonus share issue on 18 February 2022.

On a standalone basis, Johnson Pharmacare reported a net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in Q3 FY22 as compared to a net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in Q3 FY21.

Johnson Pharmacare is in the business of wholesale and retail trade all kinds of pharmaceuticals. It is also engaged in the business of chemists, druggists, buyers, sellers, agents, distributors and stockiest of all kinds of pharmaceuticals and allied products.

Shares of Johnson Pharmacare skid 4.44% to Rs 1.29 on BSE.

