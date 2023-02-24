KSB gains as PAT jumps 42% YoY in Q4

KSB jumped 5.77% to Rs 1,957.90 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 41.9% to Rs 55.90 crore on 18% increase in net sales to Rs 524.60 crore in Q4 CY22 over Q4 CY21.

The company's profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 73.20 crore in the quarter ended December 2022, rising 36.3% year on year.

Total expense climbed 20.24% YoY to Rs 482.3 crore in Q4 FY23. Cost of raw material consumed stood at Rs 232.3 crore (up 10.25% YoY) while other expenses stood at Rs 102.7 crore (up 30% YoY).

For the full year, KSB's consolidated net profit rose 22.3% to Rs 182.7 crore on 21.7% increase in net sales to Rs 1,822 crore in CY22 over CY21.

The company's board recommended dividend of Rs 15 per equity share for the financial year ended on 31 December 2022 and the same shall be payable subject to approval of the shareholders.

Pune-based KSB makes pumps, valves, systems and control valves. It has a presence across the country with its own sales and marketing companies, manufacturing facilities and service operations.

