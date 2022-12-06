JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Dish TV India corrects on profit selling

BOI hits 52-week high; jumps over 11% in four days
Business Standard

Kuantum Papers receives revision in credit ratings from CARE

Capital Market 

Kuantum Papers has received revision in credit ratings from CARE Ratings as under:

Long term bank facilities - CARE A-; Stable (revised from CARE BBB+; Stable) Short term bank facilities - CARE A2+ (revised from CARE A2) Fixed deposit - CARE A-/ Stable (revised from CARE BBB+; Stable)

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 12:47 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU