Coforge allots 6,064 equity shares under ESOP

Coforge has allotted 6,064 equity shares having face value of Rs. 10/- each on exercise of options under Employee Stock Option Plan of the Company.

Consequent to the said allotment the paid up share capital of the Company has gone up to 60,996,714 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10/- each aggregating to Rs. 609,967,140.

