Vapi Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 28.57% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.50 crore

Net profit of Vapi Paper Mills declined 28.57% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.0.500.7522.0017.330.110.120.060.070.050.07

