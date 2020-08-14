Vapi Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 28.57% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Vapi Paper Mills reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Star Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 70.92% in the March 2020 quarter
Emami Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.28 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Emami Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 31.05 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Shree Rajeshwaranand Paper Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 7.66 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.50 croreNet profit of Vapi Paper Mills declined 28.57% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.500.75 -33 OPM %22.0017.33 -PBDT0.110.12 -8 PBT0.060.07 -14 NP0.050.07 -29
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU