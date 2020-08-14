Vapi Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 28.57% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 33.33% to Rs 0.50 crore

Net profit of Vapi Paper Mills declined 28.57% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 33.33% to Rs 0.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.500.75 -33 OPM %22.0017.33 -PBDT0.110.12 -8 PBT0.060.07 -14 NP0.050.07 -29

