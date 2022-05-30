L&T bags one more package for Chennai Metro Rail Project

Larsen & Toubro has secured one more package in the Chennai Metro Rail Projects. L&T has been awarded Package C3 (CP08 EV01) of Phase-II Chennai Metro Rail Projects.

As per the company's project classification, the order is valued in the range of Rs 1000 crore to Rs 2500 crore.

The scope of CP08 EV01 package involves the construction of an elevated viaduct of approximately 10 km including an elevated ramp and ten (1 0) elevated metro stations at Nehru Nagar, Kandanchavadi, Perungudi, Thoraipakkam, Mettukuppam, PTC colony, Okkiyampet, Karapakkam, Okkiyam Thoraipakkam and Sholinganallur. This elevated Metro Rail package is to be constructed in 35 Months.

L&T is already executing four packages of CMRL Phase II of which one is underground and the other three are elevated packages. L&T had earlier executed Metro Rail Projects for CMRL in Phase I.

