L&T bags 'significant' order from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

Larsen & Toubro on Wednesday announced that the company's heavy civil infrastructure business won a significant order from Delhi Metro Rail Corporation.

As per L&T's classification, the value of the significant project is 1,000 to 2,500 crore. The project is for design and construct of the underground metro project of phase IV of Delhi MRTS.

The major scope of work for the project comprises design and construction of five kilometer of twin tunnel by shield tunnel boring machine (TBM), cut and cover tunnel box, underground ramp and four underground stations.

L&T is an Indian multinational engaged in EPC projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services. It operates in over 50 countries worldwide. The company's consolidated net profit fell 16.70% to Rs 2,054.74 crore on 11.14% increase in net sales to Rs 39,562.92 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21.

Shares of L&T were trading 0.63% higher at Rs 1,669.50 on BSE.

