Volumes jump at Garware Technical Fibres Ltd counter

Garware Technical Fibres Ltd witnessed volume of 3224 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 3.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 909 shares
IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd, Interglobe Aviation Ltd, NCC Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 09 March 2022.
Garware Technical Fibres Ltd witnessed volume of 3224 shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 3.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 909 shares. The stock increased 0.36% to Rs.2,800.05. Volumes stood at 922 shares in the last session.
IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd recorded volume of 1.77 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 3.03 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 58350 shares. The stock gained 12.81% to Rs.356.30. Volumes stood at 1.46 lakh shares in the last session.
Kalpataru Power Transmission Ltd registered volume of 46904 shares by 10:50 IST on BSE, a 2.87 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 16347 shares. The stock rose 0.03% to Rs.381.50. Volumes stood at 45240 shares in the last session.
Interglobe Aviation Ltd recorded volume of 2.57 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 2.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.01 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.48% to Rs.1,703.80. Volumes stood at 94909 shares in the last session.
NCC Ltd notched up volume of 8.43 lakh shares by 10:51 IST on BSE, a 1.76 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 4.79 lakh shares. The stock rose 2.53% to Rs.60.90. Volumes stood at 9.21 lakh shares in the last session.
