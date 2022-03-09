Take Solutions Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Optiemus Infracom Ltd, KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd, TTK Healthcare Ltd and Orient Press Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 March 2022.

Take Solutions Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 33.3 at 12:06 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 2.83 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.58 lakh shares in the past one month.

Optiemus Infracom Ltd spiked 15.03% to Rs 290. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 30933 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29606 shares in the past one month.

KCP Sugar & Industries Corporation Ltd surged 14.52% to Rs 28.4. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1.9 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.13 lakh shares in the past one month.

TTK Healthcare Ltd jumped 13.42% to Rs 859.6. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 29265 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3035 shares in the past one month.

Orient Press Ltd gained 12.98% to Rs 82.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 33316 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1836 shares in the past one month.

