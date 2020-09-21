L&T commissions 99MW Singoli-Bhatwari Hydroelectric Power Plant

Larsen & Toubro announced 100% completion and readiness for commissioning of the 99MW Singoli-Bhatwari Hydroelectric Power Plant.

The commissioning of this run-of-the-river plant along with the iconic Char Dham route will be a major boost to the state of Uttarakhand, with the plant's capability of providing over 400 million units of renewable energy per annum.

